Las Vegas Doctors & Physicians Announce Low Cost Health Care Membership

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Canyon Medical Center is announcing its low cost health care membership for its urgent care/primary care/medical clinic. For just $60 a month, you can become a member of Canyon Medical and become eligible to access some of the best doctors Las Vegas has to offer. As a member of the Canyon Medical Center, you get to enjoy the following perks and benefits.



You get a discounted fee for your visit to our doctors in las vegas , paying only $20 per visit and for an unlimited number of visits. You also get 20% discounts for medical testing and urgent care visits at the Canyon Medical Center. After the first six months of maintaining membership, the member will get a free comprehensive panel and blood test. Another free panel and blood test is provided once every 12 months thereafter. In addition, a member can also get a free ECG and Chest X-ray after being a member for 9 months, and one free ECG and Chest X-ray for every year of membership. Last but not the least, members can avail of a free echo after the first 18 months of membership, and can enjoy the same benefit once every 24 months following the first 18 months. These benefits are applicable as long as the membership is in good standing.



In addition, a member who pays the total yearly premium payments up front will be able to enjoy 5% of the total yearly membership fee with our physicians in las vegas . The member can also be eligible to receive lab tests upfront from Canyon Medical Center.



Members have to take note that the membership covers visits to the regular office to see the las vegas doctors and physicians las vegas practicing at the center. In order to be eligible for the discounts, members have to set an appointment for at least 7 days ahead. The appointment rule, however, does not apply for members wishing to receive urgent medical care. They can visit the office and take advantage of the discount. In the event that they would wish to cancel appointments, they would need to do so 48 hours ahead or else they will be charged $20.



The Canyon Medical Center membership program with las vegas physicians is a standalone policy that is meant to cover only tests done at the center. The program cannot be used as a rider to your existing medical insurance or healthcare plan. The membership cannot also be used to cover for emergency or urgent care visits to the hospital outside the Center’s facilities.



To become a member, you only need to sign up online through the Center’s website at and http://lasvegas-physicians.com/ and Once you have become a member, you are expected to pay the monthly premium before the 15th of each month in order for your account to be considered in good standing. Payments made afterwards are still honored but will cost you an additional $10 fee.



Contact Information:

Canyon Medical Center

5061 North Rainbow Blvd #180

Las Vegas, NV 89130

702-220-8001

http://lasvegasphysiciansdoctors.com/

http://lasvegas-physicians.com