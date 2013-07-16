Las Vegas Doctors Providing Primary Care and Urgent Care in Their Walk in Clinic

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Canyon Medical Center’s Board Certified MD doctors in Las Vegas provide excellent Primary Care and Urgent Care and all Health Care services in Las Vegas, NV for the past many years. Anyone who is looking for a, physicians in Las Vegas should give; Canyon Medical Center a look, and ensure that their entire health is looked after and cared for. By choosing the Physicians in Las Vegas, every patient can be rest assured that their primary care and annual health physical exams and all required health screening and health maintenance exams will be done under one roof; by the excellent and well trained staff at Canyon Medical Center, Las Vegas, NV.



Having every medical need taken care of in one place will eliminate unnecessary tests and repetition of health exams done by visits to multiple doctors. Therefore, patients can cut back on a lot of wasted health care costs. Most insurance are accepted at Canyon Medical Center by the doctors of Las Vegas, including: Aetna, United HealthCare, Teachers Health Trust, UMR, Teamsters, Beach Street, Culinary, Sierra Choice and Sierra HealthCare, Cigna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, Casino insurances, and many others.



Patients who do not have insurance or who are cash paying patients; can also get the quality healthcare at Canyon Medical Center; by joining the Canyon Medical Membership Plan, where their health care visits with Las Vegas doctors only cost $20, along with a very low monthly membership fee. The physicians of Las Vegas at the Canyon Medical Center cover patients from the Las Vegas, Nevada metro regions, Northwest Las Vegas, Centennial Hills Las Vegas, Summerlin Las Vegas, and the North Las Vegas regions.



New patients are welcome right now! Those who are interested in receiving care from these Las Vegas physicians can either call for an appointment or walk in. Canyon Medical Center has extended hours on nights and weekends. Patients can see Las Vegas Doctors between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm Monday through Friday, as well as between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Saturday. Visit the Canyon Medical Center of Las Vegas online at http://lasvegas-physicians.com/ or Call (702)-220-8001.



About Canyon Medical Center

Canyon Medical Center

5061 North Rainbow Blvd #180

Las Vegas, NV – 89130

Phone: 702-220-8001

Email: officestaff@canyonmedicalcenterlv.com



Website: http://canyonmedicalcenterlv.com/