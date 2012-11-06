Federal DUI Law Is Distinct from Nevada State Law

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- In the state of Nevada, there are differences between DUI laws on federal land and DUI laws on state land. Lake Mead National Recreation Area is 30 minutes from Las Vegas Strip is a popular destination for locals and visitors. Any DUI violation charge in Lake Mead NRA, whether driving a vehicle or steering a boat would be under Federal jurisdiction. Garrett T. Ogata, one of the most successful Las Vegas DUI attorneys, can help clients who are facing either type of charge.



Both sets of DUI laws have a per se clause which states that alcohol impairment that is at or above a certain level can constitute a DUI charge. Another significant difference is the punishment that may come with a DUI conviction.



For more information about DUI laws in the state of Nevada, both on and off federal land, visit www.gtogata.com.



About GT Ogata

Garrett T. Ogata has worked with hundreds of clients to fight off DUI charges. With two attorneys in the main office, GT Ogata prides itself on providing sterling customer service to its clients during the difficult time immediately following a DUI arrest. Click on the link for more information on Las Vegas criminal lawyer.