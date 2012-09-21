Rise in Las Vegas DUI Arrests Spurs Effort to Educate Citizens on Their Rights

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Garrett T. Ogata, a leading DUI defense attorney, is working to educate citizens on the best course of action to follow if they are arrested for driving under the influence. Prominent throughout the Las Vegas area, Ogata’s law office is leading a growing movement to help those impacted by DUI charges understand their rights and the best course of action to follow if they are involved in a DUI situation.



As law enforcement continues to enact more stringent DUI laws and stricter penalties, customers are turning to attorneys like Ogata to understand what their options are following an arrest. The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata have led efforts to help those impacted by a Las Vegas DUI navigate through legal proceedings and achieve less adverse outcomes. For example, Ogata points out that many people fail to understand that if they have taken a breathalyzer test, they must request a DMV hearing within seven days in order to have their driver’s license to remain active.



Ogata commented on the increase in number of local DUI arrests by noting, “Las Vegas is heavily monitored for those driving under the influence, and many people who are arrested for DUI end up with more severe penalties by acting in a way that creates more evidence against them.” He added, “Even if you are very conscientious about your alcohol intake, it’s smart to be prepared for a DUI arrest situation in the off chance it happens to you.”



About The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata

Garrett T. Ogata has more than a decade of experience in criminal defense. His law office in Las Vegas emphasizes DUI defense and offer customers free consultations on a range of issues. More information and free consultations are available by visiting http://www.goduilaw.com or calling 702-366-0891.