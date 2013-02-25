Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Skilled Las Vegas family lawyer John Cereso has been fully ethically certified and is now an official member of the Attorney Guide legal family. John Cereso has been uploaded to the Attorney Guide database of easily searchable legal talent from Nevada. John has extensive experience in providing a wide range of family law services to Las Vegas, and Henderson, residents. John is a practicing member of the Nevada Law Group in Las Vegas and offers legal advice and counsel for divorce law, custody law, domestic partnerships, adoption and guardianships as well as pre and post-nuptial agreements. As a member of the Attorney Guide family, John Cereso has passed all of the extensive vetting requirements to earn the Attorney Guide ethical certification. This process ensures that all Attorney Guide family members have lived up to strict ethical standards, as well as ensuring experience and clients who have voiced approval with his legal counsel.



Las Vegas family lawyer John Cereso has been practicing law since receiving his legal degree in 2003 from the University of Toledo. John is a member of the State Bar of Nevada, Nevada Trial Lawyers Association, Clark County Bar Association and the National Lesbian and Gay Lawyers Association. He has been certified to have no ethical disciplinary actions or complaints on his outstanding legal record. Additionally, John is guaranteed to have served the Las Vegas and Clark County communities for over a year as part of his certification as a reputable Nevada lawyer. John Cereso is available via the Attorney Guide registry for any Nevada families in need of qualified legal assistance.



For more information on Las Vegas Family Lawyer John Cereso and Attorney Guide, click here.



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com