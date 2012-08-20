Las Vegas General Contractor Blake Burr Achieves Prestigious Certified Remodeler Status from NARI

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Blake Burr, the owner of Copper Creek Construction, has recently achieved the prestigious Certified Remodeler status from NARI, the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. To earn the esteemed CR designation, the Las Vegas general contractor had to pass an in-depth test assessing his knowledge and skills in more than 20 remodeling task areas, including business methods and practices, building codes and construction law, planning and building site layout and more. The NARI CR program also evaluated Burr’s skills and expertise as measured by other professional remodelers, as well as customers.



According to Burr, “Our objective with all jobs is to provide a quality product, ensure fair and consistent pricing, provide timely completion of projects, and supply the best customer service possible to every one of our clients. I am honored and thrilled to have achieved the CR designation from NARI and intend on continuing to uphold our company’s mission.”



As a CR, the general contractor in Las Vegas must abide by the NARI Code of Ethics and the NARI Standards of Practice. This provides customers with an extra layer of assurance regarding the superior service and remodeling work they will receive from the professionals at Copper Creek Construction.



As the premiere Las Vegas general contractor, Copper Creek Construction offers a wide range of services, including room additions, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole home remodeling, garage conversion, handicap accessibility conversions, insurance repairs, temporary board up, emergency water extraction, fire damage repair, flood damage repair, mold damage repair, wind damage repair, commercial tenant improvements and commercial remodeling. The company also features 24-hour emergency response, computer generated estimates, digital photos and diagrams on request and construction consulting services.



Copper Creek Construction employs experienced professional in the areas of carpentry, paint and drywall, and carefully screens subcontracts to provide customers with top-notch service.



For more information about Blake Burr’s recent Certified Remodeler designation or to learn about the large selection of services offered by Copper Creek Construction, visit http://www.coppercreekconst.com/



About Copper Creek Construction

In business since 1998, Copper Creek Construction is a full-service general contractor specializing in insurance restoration in the Las Vegas Valley. The company features more than 60 years of accumulated experience in the construction field among their key personnel. Copper Creek Construction facilities include a 3,000 square foot warehouse and 4,000 square feet of office space. For more information, contact:



Copper Creek Construction

5980 Topaz St.

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-898-7873