Las Vegas Homeowners Turn to Award Winning Las Vegas Landscaping Contractor: Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- People who live in the dessert environment of Las Vegas recognize that maintaining a grassy green lawn can be tough because of the dryness of weather and poor water irrigation systems. The authorities also encourage gardens and landscapes that save water but also serve as a great outdoor space. Nevertheless, people should not be turned off by this fact. Proper landscaping techniques and knowledge of plants can be used to create a pleasant outdoor environment that can be enjoyed all year round.



When Reba Letize moved to the valley in November 2010, she contacted Las Vegas Landscaping Contractors at Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping to help her create a more water efficient garden that was beautiful yet easy to maintain. Little did she know that Phil Aiken of Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping will create an attractive and efficient garden that will earn Letize the Southern Nevada Water Authority's (SNWA) Yard of the Month title for October 2012.



SNWA landscape awards were introduced to verify that gardens can be water efficient yet beautiful at the same time. Millions of gallons of water is used only for maintaining grassy landscapes where they should be saving water. These awards are given in different categories to lush and water efficient outdoor spaces.



The company who had a huge role to play in this achievement is Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping. Phil Aiken of Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping paid close attention to the requirements of his client, he understood the vision and his knowledge of plants and amazing design sense resulted in an award winning landscape. Aiken and Letize worked together as a team to bring out the best of what nature had to offer. Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping specializes in water irrigation systems, new home landscape installation, backyard / front yard renovations, landscape design and layout for residential properties in the Greater Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark Country area.



Other than being Award winning landscape contractors, Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping also pride themselves for a strong work ethic. Superior customer service, good communication with the client and never leaving an unfinished job has earned them a trustworthy reputation. All these qualities have made Las Vegas Homeowners to turn to Distinctive Exteriors Custom Landscaping for their Las Vegas landscaping needs.



