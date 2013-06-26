Las Vegas HVAC Contractor the Cooling Company Receives 2013 Best of HomeAdvisor Award

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- For many property owners, making the decision to purchase and install heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can be very beneficial. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, HVAC systems are cost effective, energy efficient, and offer strategic distribution of heating and cooling services.



For the past few years, homeowners seeking quality HVAC services have always depended on one expert, The Cooling Company. In addition to specializing in installing, repairing, and replacing HVAC systems, the company stocks a wide variety of Lennox heating and air conditioning products for the convenience of its customers. The Cooling Company is best known for its high quality services, which includes 100 percent customer satisfaction, expert advice, and a comfortable HVAC experience.



Recently, The Cooling Company became one of the newest recipients of the 2013 Best of HomeAdvisor Award.



The award, which recognizes top professionals in the HomeAdvisor network, is given to companies that exemplify exceptional quality, service, and value. The Cooling Company was selected as winner of the award because it was one of the highest rated service professionals in the HomeAdvisor network according to the three aforementioned values.



“The Cooling Company has been chosen because they exemplify quality work practices, premier service, and are a valued resource for home improvement excellence,” stated HomeAdvisor.



The Best of HomeAdvisor Award was created by HomeAdvisor, a website and mobile app provider that connects people to resources for home repair and improvement projects.



The Cooling Company is highly regarded by its clients.



“From the time I sought the appointment for the estimate, through the installation experience, everyone was positive, professional, and competent,” said Janet M. in her review, which also included a company rating of five stars.



Individuals interested in learning more about The Cooling Company’s newest award and its services can visit the company’s website for more information. The Cooling Company is available on several social media websites, including Facebook.



About The Cooling Company

The Cooling Company’s sole purpose is to provide the absolute best comfort for their clients’ home. The company takes pride in its HVAC services and its honesty to its customers. The Cooling Company is a family owned company with over a decade of experience, and all of its HVAC technicians are drug-free and highly trained before stepping foot into a client’s home.



The Cooling Company

6380 McLeod Dr. #13

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-567-0707