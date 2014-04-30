Las Vegas Lounge Announces Summer Events with Yards & Victory Brewing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The Las Vegas Lounge, located in Center City Philadelphia, has announced their plans to work with Yards Brewing Co. and Victory Brewing to bring two exclusive beer sampling events to their location on Chestnut Street.



“Following up on the success of our last events this past winter, we were excited to bring some of Philly's best craft beers back to the Las Vegas Lounge.”, says Ken Pisarcik, owner of Las Vegas Lounge. “Both Yards and Victory are two of the area's most popular breweries and we are really looking forward to offering up some of their best seasonal beers in May and June.”



Yards Brewing will be at the Las Vegas Lounge on Thursday, May 1 from 6 – 7pm and will feature the year-round “Philadelphia Pale Ale” as well as their renowned “Saison” seasonal Belgian-style beer. Customers who purchase either of these during the event will receive a free pint glass from Yards.



On Wednesday, June 18th, Victory Brewing will offer their “Dirt Wolf” Double IPA and seasonal “Summer Love” beers. Customers who visit Las Vegas Lounge between 7 – 8pm on June 18th and purchase one of Victory's drafts will receive a free Victory pint glass.



“Craft beer lovers should definitely stop in for these summer samplings and try some of Philadelphia's best seasonal beers before they're gone for the year.”, says Pisarcik. “These really are 'can't-miss' events for fans of Victory and Yards Brewing.”



The Las Vegas Lounge is located at 704 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia. No reservations or tickets are required to attend either event. More event details can be found at www.lasvegaslounge.com.



About Las Vegas Lounge

The Las Vegas Lounge is located on Chestnut Street in Philadelphia's Center City district and has been one of the area's favorite bars for over a decade. LVL features drinks, food, billiards and events in a casual environment with a hint of the classic Las Vegas atmosphere.



For more, visit www.lasvegaslounge.com or find LVL on Facebook or Twitter: @lvlphilly