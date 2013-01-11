Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- WeddingWire has announced Julie Nourish from A Ceremony to Remember, and owner of Custom Las Vegas Weddings has been selected to receive a 2013 Bride’s Choice Award. The coveted Bride’s Choice Awards represent the top 5% of wedding professionals in the United States and Canada today. These awards represent combined pool of over 10,000 wedding professionals that are ranked according to reviews from past clients. The annual Bride’s Choice winners are decided based on both recent reviews and extensive surveys of over half a million newlyweds. Ceremony to Remember has been ranked in the top five percent of all vendors in the WeddingWire community. This diverse community includes over one hundred thousand wedding professionals from across North America.



WeddingWire has announced that Ceremony to Remember is among the very best of in the Officiant’s and wedding planner category within the WeddingWire network. Other members of the network include WeddingWire itself and Martha Steward Weddings. The annual Bride’s Choice Awards recognized and celebrated excellence in quality and service inside the wedding industry.



About Ceremony to Remember - Custom Las Vegas Weddings

Rev. Julie Nourish has been serving wedding couples for over fifteen years and heads the Ceremony to Remember team. Ceremony to Remember and Rev. Nourish have been distinguished as award worthy over several other vendors and providers of officiant services in the Las Vegas region. WeddingWire’s CEO Timothy Chi was recently quoted as saying “The annual Bride’s Choice Awards program has given us the unique opportunity to highlight the best wedding professionals in each region as reviewed by brides and grooms who have utilized their services in the past year.”



For more information on A Ceremony to Remember click here: http://www.customlasvegasweddings.com



Contact Information:

Rev. Julie Nourish

Ceremony to Remember - Custom Las Vegas Weddings

Phone: (702) 320-1123

E-mail: ceremony@acustomwedding.com