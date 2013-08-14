Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Las Vegas personal injury attorney Muriel D. Gund remains fully ethically certified member of the Attorney Guide family. Like all members of the Attorney Guide legal family, Muriel is continuously vetted to ensure her records remains ethically certified. At a minimum of every sixty days, the team at Attorney Guide examines the records of every member of the legal family. Members are vetted thoroughly and on a variety of potential ethical issues.



Attorney Guide examines the records with any and all bar associations that members belong to, as well as advertising, verifiable courtroom experience and even positive client feedback. Attorney Guide is proud to acknowledge Muriel D. Gund as an example of the continued application of the vetting process. Las Vegas personal injury attorney Muriel D. Gund has repeatedly made it through the extensive ethical certification process and remains completely ethically certified.



Muriel D. Gund is an experienced Las Vegas lawyer who focuses her personal injury practice on car accidents and other serious injuries. While Ms. Gund is specialized in personal injury law, she also has extensive experience as a criminal and bankruptcy attorney for her clients in Nevada and New York. She provides experienced, dedicated and tireless legal counsel to each client at extremely reasonable costs.



About Muriel D. Gund

Muriel D. Gund is a graduate of the New York University School of Law. She has practiced law since 1965 and is currently licensed to practice in both Nevada and New York. Recently, Muriel D. Gund was honored as one of the First 100 Women Lawyers in Nevada. As a Las Vegas personal injury attorney Ms. Gund provides free initial consultations for personal injury victims and provides 24/7 availability to all clients.



More information on Attorney Guide and the ethical certification process is available here.



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