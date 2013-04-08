Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Las Vegas Personal Injury Lawyer D. Shane Clifford has been ethically certified and is now a full-fledged member of the Attorney Guide family of lawyers. D. Shane Clifford has practiced with the firm of Dixon, Truman, Fisher & Clifford in 1999 and has extensive experience with personal injury law in and around Las Vegas. As a Las Vegas personal injury lawyer, D. Shane Clifford can provide legal assistance in the wake of accidents caused by negligence, property damage, slips and falls, wrongful death and toxic materials related personal injury law. Nevada personal injury law, or tort law as it is often called, is a complex area of the law that can be quite different from one city to the next.



A skilled Las Vegas personal injury lawyer like D. Shane Clifford is a valuable addition to the Attorney Guide legal family. The Attorney Guide ethical certification ensures the D. Shane is entirely ethical. In order to achieve the ethical certification, an attorney is thoroughly vetted to ensure no ethics related disciplinary actions by any bar association have ever been applied to their record. It also verifies that all members of the legal family are experienced in their chosen field of law and has received verifiable positive client feedback. Victims of all manner of personal injury, wrongful death need an ethical attorney to ensure they are made whole in the wake of an accident. Attorney Guide verifies that every member of their legal family is certifiably ethical. Las Vegas personal injury attorney D. Shane Clifford is no exception and is now an easily accessible member of the Attorney Guide legal family.



More information on D. Shane Clifford is available on the Attorney Guide website.



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com