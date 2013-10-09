Las Vegas Real Estate Attorney Lester A. Berman Makes VegasInc Magazine's "Top Lawyers 2013" List

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Simon & Berman, a Las Vegas-based real estate law firm, recently announced that one of its lawyers, Lester A. Berman, was recognized as one of the top lawyers of 2013 by VegasInc magazine. The list of this year’s top lawyers was featured in a special supplemental edition of the magazine, which was dedicated to revealing “the best of the best in Southern Nevada.”



Berman was recognized for his work in the Real Estate Litigation and Transactions field. The lawyer specializes in commercial real estate, commercial leasing, landlord and tenant law, residential leasing, resolving disputes with or between real estate licensees, and representing licensees at arbitration. Berman is highly regarded in the Nevada real estate law field due to his knowledge of the special rules that govern Nevada’s gaming enterprise districts.



“Real estate law covers a wide spectrum of legal matters related to land and manmade structures attached to the property,” noted an article on Simon & Berman’s website. “These can be rather tiresome and hard to deal with if you do not have an accomplished and knowledgeable attorney.”



To create the list of Top Lawyers in Southern Nevada, VegasInc worked closely with Martindale-Hubbell (R), a legal network that consists of a database with more than one million lawyers around the world. Martindale-Hubbell (R) helped VegasInc compile a list of top-rated lawyers in Nevada who are known for their high ethical standards and professionalism.



All of the lawyers included in VegasInc’s final list were rated as AV Preeminent, the highest Peer Review rating available.



“These ratings are driven by the confidential opinions of lawyers and members of the judiciary who receive invitations from Martindale-Hubbell, via an online survey or by mail, to provide reviews of lawyers whom they have professional knowledge,” said VegasInc.



Martindale-Hubbell (R) has performed this service for 140 years.



Individuals interested in learning more about Lester A. Berman and his work with Simon & Berman can visit the law firm’s website for more information.



About Simon & Berman

Simon & Berman, Attorneys at Law, have faithfully served the Las Vegas community for more than a decade. With over 50 years of combined experience, they are the area’s ideal lawyers for dealing with the Nevada real estate laws and associated areas of practice. The attorneys of Simon & Berman provide a level of personal service missing from other firms located in Las Vegas, and the firm seeks to prove to the people of Las Vegas that it is what they need when it comes to entering the real estate market. For more information, please visit http://www.simonandberman.com



Simon & Berman

5812 S Pecos Rd #A

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-451-7077