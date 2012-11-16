Las Vegas Real Estate Firm Finds Success in Slow Market

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Investing Las Vegas, a leader in the burgeoning real estate investment industry in Las Vegas announced today that it has more than doubled its private lender and cash buyer’s pool of investors during 2012.



The company is also issuing a warning as to investing in real estate in Las Vegas during the remaining months of 2012.



While the housing market continues to struggle towards a rebound, real estate firms like Investing Las Vegas are thriving by helping investors worldwide capitalize on the availability of low-cost homes combined with the growing demand for rental property. Companies such as Investing Las Vegas purchase renovate and manage properties for investors who are interested in long-term revenue options, but also need a partner to operate and manage the properties on their behalf, particularly since many investor owners do not live in Las Vegas area.



As faith in traditional investment options like the stock market, 401(k) s having lost 75% of their value and CDs earning 1 to 2% a year, this increasingly popular model for real estate investment, has become an attractive alternative for those who have capital and want to own specific residential property but lack the time, experience or means to manage it. Investing Las Vegas’ business model helps customers manage risk while preserving their capital.



For the last 10 years Las Vegas Nevada has been the fastest-growing city in the United States. It is known as the entertainment capital of the world. Investing Las Vegas’ clients are taking advantage of Las Vegas now being recognized as ground zero for the housing debacle. "With Housing prices down over 70% from the housing peak, Las Vegas has become a stable and lucrative market for real estate investors seeking to build their portfolios" said John Everett, a managing partner with Investing Las Vegas and CEO of Property Preservation Las Vegas.



"Investors are looking for hard assets to provide safe, long-term opportunities in a time of economic uncertainty. Las Vegas presents a unique opportunity for real estate investors looking to take advantage of the housing meltdown and an incredibly strong rental market, residential real estate remains a strong stable and proven investment strategy"



"By utilizing our company's Property Preservation division, we service over 16 regional and national banks and asset management companies for foreclosed and non-income producing properties, this gives us the “first look" as to existing, upcoming and shadow inventories, “said Everett



"The opportunity is there for us as a company to fill the need as more and more individuals look to rent and distressed and low-cost homes are available for purchase. Investors are looking for safe investments, and they are begging for great communication and customer service. We are simply connecting the dots to provide investors what they're looking for, and so far, it's a business model that has proven successful for us," said Everett



“For the last 10 months the banks have basically gone into a holding pattern, releasing very few properties and driving property values up. For this reason we have counseled our investors to be very cautious in buying any real estate right now, however, there is a light at the end of this long, tunnel. Within the last six weeks we have seen the notice of defaults, foreclosure notices go up well over 400%. This is the sign for experienced investors to get ready to pull the trigger. This should make investing in Las Vegas in 2013 the most lucrative period of time for real estate investors since the Great Depression.”



