Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Las Vegas real estate lawyer Jason J. Bach has been fully ethically certified and added to the growing ranks of the Attorney Guide family. After undergoing the extensive certification process at Attorney Guide, Jason J. Bach has a flawless ethical record, as well as extensive experience and documented customer appreciation. Jason is the owner and chief lawyer at his own firm, The Bach Law Firm, LLC. While Jason is from Illinois originally, he studied at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Boyd school of law. Jason J. Bach founded the Boyd School of Law chapter of the ACLU and served as the President of the organization for three years. Jason received his Juris Doctor in May 2002, in addition to the Deans Award for Outstanding Service.



Jason has extensive experience in Nevada law, having been employed by notable Las Vegas attorney Cal Potter for more than four years before forming his own practice. As a Las Vegas real estate lawyer, Jason J. Bach can assist Las Vegas, Desert Shores, Summerlin and Sun City residents with a variety of real estate law. Jason can offer level counsel and assistance with buying or selling a home, or litigation surrounding a real estate transaction. As an Attorney Guide family member, Jason J. Bach has been thoroughly vetted for a completely ethical background. The ethical certification guarantees experience in practicing Nevada law, as well as positive client feedback regarding his legal counsel. Attorney Guide continues to re-check and re-certify all members of the Attorney Guide family at least every sixty days, to ensure all family members are thoroughly ethical.



More information on Las Vegas Real Estate lawyer Jason J. Bach and Attorney Guide is available here.



