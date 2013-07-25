Las Vegas Real Estate News: Homeowners Are Raising Their Prices

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Home buyers, investors, get ready; the Las Vegas real estate is turning around. Matter of fact, there are reports that prices are steadily rising and continue to do so. The market is showing an increase since the beginning of the year at a significant rate since 2012. New homes, especially are popular, and they have had a 94% increase in sales. Foreclosures are slowing down, as numbers are showing a 63% decrease from 2007.



Homeowners are actually raising their prices on their homes as buyers are eagerly paying over the appraisal value in an effort to get the prices now before the demand drives them up. There have been a lot of cash buyers who are also acquiring properties and renting them out, and their profits are soaring as the value of homes increases as well. The going price for a home in a residential area has risen in the metro area of Las Vegas. A home going for $120,000 is now priced at $143,000. One of the neighborhoods to watch is the Henderson Nevada homes for sale. There are some great 2-4 bedroom homes that would make great family homes as well as luxury homes. This area has 54 area parks where children can play, as well as water parks, biking trails and art galleries.



Another neighborhood that is close to this area is the homes for sale in Summerlin, Las Vegas. Retirees and investors love this area as it offers so much. It is 17 miles from the Las Vegas strip, mountain views, resort hotels, a manmade lake, a full service marina and a golf course considered one of the top 10. Here one can find one bedroom condos to luxury mansions. Don’t forget about Lake Las Vegas homes real estate.



Real estate in Las Vegas is changing and at a rapid rate. Investors are eyeing Las Vegas again as it heads to the number one destination in America. It is already in the top ten on TripAdvisor.com, and the airport has added on to accommodate the influx of passengers and new residents. Las Vegas is growing leaps and bounds with major companies like Zappos.com making it their home, creating new and exciting jobs for this great city.



Ashley McCormick is an experienced agent who has been helping investors and homebuyers for years with finding just the right home or property for them. She understands the real estate market trends and she is the one many have turned to to negotiate for the best deals. It is predicted that there will be waiting lists for homes in 2013 as investors and cash buyers are taking advantage of the low interest rates and the prices. Ashley has set up a hotline for out-of-state and foreign investors to call and purchase property sight unseen at 1-888-920-2292. Go online and check out their website at lasvegasrealestate.org today and see what properties they have to offer.



About Las Vegas Real Estate

Las Vegas real estate is in full swing this year as hundreds of people are searching for property in the area. LasVegasRealEstate.Org is available to help individuals find what they need.



Company Contact : Ashley McCormick

Company Email: info@ lasvegasrealestate.org

Company Phone : 1.888.920.2292