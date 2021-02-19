Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- Certain Directors of Las Vegas Sands are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: LVS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Las Vegas Sands Corp. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: LVS stocks, concerns whether certain Las Vegas Sands Corp. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that weaknesses existed in Marina Bay Sands' casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers, that the Marina Bay Sands' casino was consequently prone to illicit fund transfers that implicated, among other issues, the transfer of customer funds to unauthorized persons and potential breaches in the Company's anti-money laundering procedures, that the foregoing foreseeably increased the risk of litigation against the Company, as well as investigation and increased oversight by regulatory authorities, that Las Vegas Sands had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures, that consequently, all the foregoing issues were untimely disclosed, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



