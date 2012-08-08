Las Vegas SEO Company Founding Partner Receives Recognition from Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- The Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce has awarded a Certificate of Recognition for Customer Service Excellence to Darrell Evans of the Las Vegas SEO company Yokel Local Internet Marketing, Inc. Evans, who is a Founding Partner of the Las Vegas Internet marketing company, has been an entrepreneur since the age of 19 and offers more than 22 years of sales, marketing and management experience from a multitude of fields.



Evans was recommended for the Certificate of Recognition for Customer Service Excellence by his colleagues at Yokel Local Internet Marketing and businesses in the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce for his outstanding client support and knowledge in the industry.



Regarding the recent award, Evans said, “I strive to provide the best customer service to my clients and always work at the highest levels of integrity. I am honored for this recognition from my peers and associates."



Yokel Local Internet Marketing offers a wide range of online marketing services to help businesses increase their web visibility to prospective customers. The company features local search engine domination, Google+ Local setup and optimization, Yahoo and Bing local listings setup up and optimization, massive local online directory submissions, search engine optimization, video marketing and optimization, online review and testimonial collection, reputation management, social media management and marketing, website design and analysis, website fix-ups, logo design, email marketing, lead capture and conversion, video creation and much more.



Yokel Local Internet Marketing prides themselves on offering a number of client advantages that help set them apart from other Internet marketing companies. The company does not require clients to sign any long-term commitments or contracts. Rather, they allow their marketing abilities to speak for themselves with their open door policy. The company also recognizes no two clients are the same and offers individualized strategy sessions to determine each business’s unique needs. Additionally, unlike many other online marketing companies and SEO companies, Yokel Local Internet Marketing limits the number of clients they work with in each targeted industry to no more than three. This ensures there are no conflicts of interest and each client receives the attention they deserve.



For more information about Darrell Evans or Yokel Local Internet Marketing, visit http://www.YokelLocalInternetMarketing.com/



About Yokel Local Internet Marketing, Inc.:

Yokel Local Internet Marketing is the Las Vegas expert in local Internet marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), web design, local search marketing and more. The company’s mission is to help their clients be found online by more local consumers searching for their goods and services.



Yokel Local Internet Marketing, Inc.

285 East Warm Springs Road #104

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-331-3331