Las Vegas Shania Twain Impersonator Turned Mom Inventor Lisa Cash Hanson 2012 Huggies Mom Inspired Grant Recipient for SnuggWugg

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Lisa Cash Hanson is a former Las Vegas Celebrity Impersonator turned mompreneur inventor who just received $15,000 from Huggies for her mom inspired idea.



Lisa hung up her rhinestone costumes and gave birth to her first baby girl Matilda. Suddenly as a first time mom she realized there was a need for a new product. Lisa created the SnuggWugg®. The SnuggWugg is a revolutionary interactive diaper changing pillow that’s fuses fun and functionality into one amazing product. SnuggWugg makes diaper changing woes a thing of the past. Twisting, turning and “helping” hands are replaced by play and interaction via engaging sights, sounds, features and the usage of smart phones and our patent pending SnuggWugg apps.



Making diaper changes easy for parents, fun for babies.



SnuggWugg is the only diaper changing product to combine cutting edge technology, fun, imagination, comfort and functionality sure to be one of the most sought after baby products ever introduced into the marketplace.



“This product is genius where was this when my baby was little?” Crystal Stokes Vegas mom.



"When I found out I won the Huggies Mom Inspired Grant it was like a dream come true." Said Lisa. "Now I’ll be able to bring this awesome product to the marketplace. I’ve already received a lot of interest parents writing and asking when they will be launched. We are excited to say that by April or May SnuggWugg will be coming to a store near you.



About SnuggWugg

SnuggWugg is a product of Mogul Baby LLC. Lisa Cash Hanson is the founder and CEO. She’s also a blogger and a business coach sharing her message with other would be entrepreneurs that if they put action to their dreams amazing things can happen for them too.



