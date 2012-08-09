Las Vegas Sightseeing Just Got Better With Award Winning OnBoard Tours

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Consumers who enjoy Las Vegas sightseeing will be happy to learn the award winning company, OnBoard Tours is now providing air conditioned bus tours to all the best places in sin city. Vacationers are guaranteed to have a memorable excursion as the company has won several awards and has been recognized as one of the best tour guides in New York and Washington, DC.



OnBoard Tours offers the only comprehensive guided tour of Las Vegas. The Vegas Tour shows vacationers Las Vegas in detail which means the group won’t miss anything that’s important. The excursion includes a history of sin city, a history of the mob’s influence on Vegas as well as a visit to the inside of 5 major Las Vegas hotels.



The company maintains a web page dedicated to Vegas on this link:



http://lasvegastours.onboardtours.com/ . Consumers who are considering a trip to Vegas are encouraged to visit the web page in order to perform a little research before their tour begins. A trip is much more memorable when visitors have a good understanding of the city they are visiting and it’s a great way to get up to speed on what’s happening in Vegas right now.



The Vegas tour includes free bottled water for every member of the group and the bus is climate controlled, so they’re cool in summer and warm in winter. One of the best things about the special tour is the shuttle waits for group members at each attraction so they don’t have to stand around waiting for the next empty bus.



One of the principals at the company said, “We like to keep our guests comfortable. Proving water is almost a necessity in Vegas which is extremely hot in the summer.” He went on to say the company is excited about its expansion into Las Vegas and they will bring the same award winning service to the city as they do in New York and Washington.



About OnBoard Tours

The highest rated tour company in New York & DC has landed in Vegas. We promise to take you places that other Tour Companies wouldn’t dare. We’ll dive head first into the deep and dangerous history of Las Vegas, and along the way we’ll make you smile, laugh, maybe even cry