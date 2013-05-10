Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Las Vegas workers’ compensation attorney Gerald M. Welt has recently become the newest member of the Attorney Guide family of lawyers. Gerald M. Welt has over thirty years of experience with workers’ compensation law in the Las Vegas Area. He is a long term member in good standing with National Organization of Social Security Claimant Representatives. Gerald is also former president of the Nevada Trial Lawyers Association, now called the Nevada Justice Association. Welt is extremely knowledgeable regarding personal injury cases. As an arbiter, Gerald M. Welt often brings personal injury claims to settlement well before they go to court. Gerald M. Welt has been named as a colleague of the Nevada Law Foundation and has been recognized on behalf of his clients by the Nevada Justice Association and Nevada Bar Association.



Las Vegas workers’compensation attorney Gerald M. Welt has been officially welcomed to the ethically certified ranks of the Attorney Guide legal family. After careful vetting by Attorney Guide, Gerald has been found to have an ethically impeccable record. This means Gerald M. Welt has had no ethical disciplinary actions or reprimands from any bar association. It also means Gerald has verifiable courtroom experience and clients who have provided positive feedback. The Attorney Guide ethical certification cannot be bought and can only be achieved with an ethically upstanding record. Every Attorney Guide legal family member is vetted regularly to ensure their compliance with all Attorney Guide standards. The ethical certification process is revisited at a minimum of every sixty days. This ensures the continued compliance of all legal family members.



More information new Attorney Guide family member Gerald M. Welt is available, here.



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com