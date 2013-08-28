Laser Clinique Medical Spa Now Offers Microdermabrasion and Ultherapy

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Laser Clinique, a local laser treatment clinic and medical spa based in San Diego promises customers to look their best with treatments like Microdermabrasion and Ultherapy. The different treatments can be viewed at their website: laser-clinique.com



In San Diego, there are many beauty treatment clinics that offer cosmetic treatments for unblemished skin but if the problem is bigger, the guaranteed results can only be achieved by medical treatments like what Laser Clinique offers.



Face lift and neck lift are possible with ultherapy San Diego treatments. These wonder treatments guarantees immediate skin lifting with the help of collagen treatment. This treatment is popular as non-surgical alternative if costumers are not willing to go under a nip-tuck procedure. The microdermabrasion San Diego is another innovative treatment that brings unmatchable texture to the screen. It is one of the most trusted cosmetic treatments that reduce fine lines, wrinkles and acne scars.



The special medical facial San Diego is also offered at Laser Clinique medical spas. This is another alternative for quick and safe removal of blemishes. Their facial treatment includes instant glow, treatments for acne, sun damaged skin, etc.. There are certain exclusive facials also offered at these medical spas for atoned and revitalized healthy skin.



The secret of unmatchable beauty can be achieved with trusted medical treatments at Laser Clinique Medical Spa.



About Laser Clinique

Laser Clinique is one of the trusted names in medical spas in San Diego. They offer innovative and exclusive facial treatments that take care of all type of facial problems like blemishes, wrinkles, acne scars and other such effects. The clinic offers laser treatments for regular skin issues and also for the specialised ones. The non-surgical face lift and neck lift treatments are also offered under the expert guidelines of the specialized doctors. The clinic offers quick and safe results at highly affordable rate.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

City: San Diego, Ca

State: California

Country: USA

Contact Name: Janice

Contact Email:janice@laser-clinique.com

Complete Address: 4765 Carmel Mountain Road, Suite 207, San Diego, CA 92130

Zip Code: 92130

Contact Phone: 858-481-7701

Website: http://www.laser-clinique.com