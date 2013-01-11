Laser Cutting Equipment Bystronic 4400 Watt 3015 CNC Laser Now in Use at Trupart Manufacturing, Inc

Ventura, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Trupart Manufacturing, Inc., a family-owned business that has over 100 years combined experience in the manufacturing and tooling industry, has just added an impressive piece of metal cutting equipment to its shop. Called the Bystronic 4400 Watt 3015 CNC Laser, the new laser cutting device offers faster throughput at an incredibly rapid rate. In addition to its unbeatable speed, the equipment also features high cutting quality and extreme accuracy.



The addition of the Bystronic 4400 Watt 3015 CNC Laser is just one of the ways Trupart Manufacturing, Inc. strives to continually update its equipment, products and services for its customers. The custom job shop provides precision machining and cutting services to clients from a variety of industries including automotive, medical, aerospace, military, architecture, and many more.



The new equipment joins three Omax waterjet machines at the company. Through the use of this group of state-of-the-art equipment, Trupart Manufacturing, Inc. has the ability to cut virtually any material and shape for both short and long run jobs. Tolerance accuracy is within +/-.003. Also, customers do not need to have a die made, saving both time and money.



In addition to laser and waterjet cutting, the company’s other capabilities include sheet metal fabrication, product assembly, 2D and 3D design, and plating to each customer’s specifications. The staff’s expertise includes thorough knowledge of prototyping, research and development, and the selection of the best and most cost-effective materials for each job.



“Trupart provides diversified services in the development and production of abrasive waterjet cutting and water only cutting to meet your component needs for both long and short run quantities,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that it can cut almost any material, including mild steel, stainless steel, plastic, aluminum, brass, copper, titanium, wood, glass, stone and marble, and many other types.



“Trupart has an impeccable reputation for consistently delivering the highest quality product, quick turnaround and on-time delivery.”



Customers who would like to learn more about award-winning Trupart Manufacturing, Inc. and its many services are welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time. There, they can read in-depth information about the company as well as watch a video highlighting Trupart’s capabilities in laser and waterjet cutting and punch press. To receive a quote for a project, customers are welcome to call, email or fax, and a representative from Trupart will get back to them within one business day.



About Trupart Manufacturing, Inc.

Shane Prukop founded Trupart in 2004, which grew from Tricoss, Inc., a family business specializing in spring and stamping established in 1973. Customers have relied on Trupart’s extensive experience, material knowledge, on-time delivery, precision machining and high quality control as the company has led the way in research and development, prototyping, manufacturing and tooling. For more information, please visit http://www.trupartmfg.com