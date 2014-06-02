Laser Cutting Manufacturer Precision Cut Industries Achieves Environmental ISO 14001 Certification

Hanover, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Precision Cut Industries has received ISO 14001 certification for their entire manufacturing facilities located in Hanover, PA. Already certified to the international quality certification ISO 9001, the ISO 14001 certification is an important environmental milestone for the company. It means their manufacturing process is in compliance with this important environmental standard, which fits with their core values and partnership mentality. This certification is a reflection of their commitment to their ongoing relationship with Volvo Construction.



Many companies and government agencies require that the manufacturers they do business with, be certified ISO 14001 compliant. Precision Cut Industries can now offer their expertise in laser cutting, bending and welding to a wider array of potential customers.



Brian Greenplate, CEO of Precision Cut Industries, says of his company's certification, "We see being ISO 140001 certified, as a natural reflection of our existing environmental practices. We have always been diligent about the waste products associated with our manufacturing processes and disposing of them in the most environmentally friendly way possible."



ISO stands for The International Organization of Standards. They chose the letters ISO to represent the organization as they operate in the English, French and Russian languages equally. Since each language would abbreviate the name differently, ISO was chosen because it means 'equal' in the Greek language. ISO is an organization that lays out processes in manufacturing that promote efficiency, cost savings and environmental preservation. The standards are not part of any regulatory agency, but rather are a voluntary set of standards.



About Precision Cut Industries

Precision Cut Industries in South Central Pennsylvania in the town of Hanover. They are a leader in using lasers to precision cut manufacturing materials as well as providing a full range of bending and welding services. They are also well versed in lean manufacturing, and are able to provide some of the quickest turnaround times in the industry. They have a particular expertise in renewable energy, agriculture, construction and food & beverage industries.



CONTACT

Mike Noll, Director Sales and Marketing

Mike@precisioncut.com

Precision Cut Industries

Hanover, PA

http://www.pcilasercut.com