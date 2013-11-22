Laser Hair Removal Is Cheaper Than IPL Says London Clinic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- City Hair Removal has been in business for more than 20 years and employs only experienced medical professionals. The clinic is conveniently located in Fenchurch street, London, just a short walk from Bank, Monument, Tower Hill, Monument, and Cannon Street tube stations. The clinic treats upwards of 40 clients every day Monday to Saturday.



The clinic say that when it comes to hair removal they would advocate laser treatment over IPL, one reason for this is the number of treatments, on this page they caution potential clients that although IPL may look cheaper it requires many more treatments than laser does to permanently remove hair.



Other benefits of laser over IPL treatment are a greatly reduced chance of burning and side effects, more skin types can be treated (City Hair Removal say that IPL is only suitable for Caucasian and some Mediterranean skin types), long lasting even permanent results and pain free hair removal (see this page on Soprano XL). City Hair Removal say that when not operated properly IPL treatment has even been known to stimulate hair growth.



City Hair Removal has 4 different types of laser, these are Soprano XL, ND:YAG, Alexandrite and The Duetto. The Duetto uses a mixture of ND:YAG and Alexandrite, the clinic recommend this laser towards the end of your treatments, they say it “will banish those harder to target hairs that are still remaining”.



About City Hair Removal

City Hair Removal offers all potential clients a free initial consultation and patch test, the patch test enables clients to see how laser treatments feels and enables the clinic to assess the amount of treatments you require. To find out more about Laser Hair Removal simple call 0207 283 8191 or visit the clinic, City Hair Removal is located at 150-152 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BB. Find out more information about the clinics location here.