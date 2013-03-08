Laser Hair Removal Is Safe Says London Clinic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- With laser hair removal light is used to kill the hair follicles. Laser treatment gives the best for clients with dark hair and light skin, this is because dark hair contains a lot of melanin and light skin contains very little, the light is absorbed my the melanin in the hair.



Patients with darker skin or lighter hair have been known to suffer burns from laser hair removal, this is because their skin contains a lot of melanin, if done incorrectly or with the wrong equipment the light can be attracted away from the hair and will target the skin instead.



One London clinic says that this is no longer an issue and that they can now effectively treat patients with darker skin, they say on their website "we pride ourselves in having the latest breakthrough in laser hair removal technology. Each of the brand new laser machines we now have made it easy to target, lighter/finer hair, darker skin types 4-6 as well as Pain free laser hair removal."



Pulse Light Clinic have 3 different types of machine available, they are the Soprano XL- Diode Laser, Quantas - Alexandrite Laser and the Quantas- NDYAG Laser. So now virtually everyone can benefit from laser treatment.



What are the benefits of laser?



Probably the biggest benefit from this kind of hair removal treatment, is the fact that the results last so long, many of Pulse Light Clinics clients experience permanent results after just a few treatments. Although the initial treatment cost is quite high over the longterm laser is very cost-effective, imagine never having to wax or bleach those unsightly hairs again.



To ensure the clients skin is suitable Pulse Light Clinic offer a free initial consultation and perform a "patch test", this is when a small area of the clients skin is treated by laser to ensure no adverse effects.



Pulse light clinic have been providing laser treatment procedures since 2002, they have very experienced and well-trained staff. Based very conveniently in central London, just a short walk from Monument tube station and the City.