Laser Hair Removal Saves Money Long-Term

Laser hair removal works by targeting melanin in your hair follicles, this kills the hairs root. Results vary from patient to patient but laser treatment usually leads to long lasting, even permanent results. Because of the way laser works it can also prevent or even treat in-growing hairs, unlike shaving or waxing which cause in-growing hairs.



Laser treatment doesn't work for everyone



The best candidates for laser hair removal are those with light skin and dark hair, light skin contains little melanin and dark hair contains a lot of melanin, people with other skin colours and hair tones can be treated with varying results. Those with very dark skin, very light or grey hair should be careful when choosing their laser clinic, this is because dark skin contains a lot of melanin and light coloured or grey hair contains very little and the laser may end up targeting the melanin in your skin as opposed to your hair follicles causing nasty burns or even scaring.



Make sure you choose an established laser clinic that offers a free initial consultation for your treatment, this will ensure your skin and hair type are suitable for laser hair removal.