Laser Hair Removal Treatments 101 - New York City Laser Hair Removal Treatments Now Offered for Summer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Summer is just around the corner and for most of girls it’s time to bring out those dresses, skirts, short shorts. For some of us unwanted hair can be quite a task. Constantly having to shave all the time.



Unwanted hair can serious problem and very often, conventional treatments work but only for a very short time. Laser hair removal is becoming more popular and is considerably more effective and longer lasting than wax or plucking.



Using precisely aimed lasers, a professionally-trained laser technician burns the hair follicle under the skin, preventing the hair from returning by damaging the root of the hair.



This process drastically reduces the amount and time of growing hair.



Safe, this procedure can be done on virtually any part of the body including face and upper lip. Results of the hair removal process will be instantly apparent, with up to 80 percent of overall body hair reduced. This is a significant portion of unsightly body hair.



Once complete, several simple precautionary steps should be taken, but there are no serious, long-lasting side effects from laser hair removal.



Depending on where in New York City you choose to have your procedure, prices for laser hair removal may vary slightly. It is best to call ahead not only for an appointment but also for pricing and information about the laser hair removal. Each clinic will be glad to share information with you.



For more information about laser hair removal in nyc, visit behairfreenyc.com



Call them for Free Consultation: (347) 280-3222



http://www.behairfreenyc.com



Company: Be Hair Free

news@behairfreenyc.com

(347) 280-3222