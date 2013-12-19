Laser Hair Removal Reviewed in New Dr Barry Lycka Video

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Laser hair removal is the subject of this week’s new video from Dr Barry Lycka, in response to a question submitted to him earlier this month.



In this latest video, the Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist answers the question, “does laser hair removal work?”, and explains the advances over the years in laser hair removal technology. He also highlights that, as with any other cosmetic procedure, the prospective patient must do their homework to select the most appropriate person to provide their laser hair removal services.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He founded YourCosmeticDoctor.tv to be an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.

He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office (780) 665-3546.