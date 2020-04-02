Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Rigaku, Laval Lab, Avantes, Hitachi

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Summary LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy), also referred to as LSS (laser spark spectrometry) or LIPS (laser-induced plasma spectrometry), is an advanced analytical technology based on atomic emission spectroscopy for simultaneous multi-elemental analysis, which involves material detection as well as characterization in real time.



Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) is a type of atomic emission spectroscopy which uses a highly energetic laser pulse as the excitation source. The laser is focused to form a plasma, which atomizes and excites samples. The formation of the plasma only begins when the focused laser achieves a certain threshold for optical breakdown, which generally depends on the environment and the target material. In principle, LIBS can analyze any matter regardless of its physical state, be it solid, liquid or gas. Because all elements emit light of characteristic frequencies when excited to sufficiently high temperatures, LIBS can (in principle) detect all elements, limited only by the power of the laser as well as the sensitivity and wavelength range of the spectrograph & detector. LIBS makes use of optical emission spectrometry and is to this extent very similar to arc/spark emission spectroscopy.



The global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Bruker

- Rigaku

- Laval Lab

- Avantes

- Hitachi

- SECOPTA

- TSI Incorporated

- P&P Optica



Segment by Type:

- Handheld

- Desktop



Segment by Application:

- Mining

- Metallurgy

- Pharmaceutical

- Environment

- Research Institutions

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



