Laser Is the Only Way to Remove Tattoos Without Scaring Says London Clinic

Most patients can now benefit from laser tattoo removal; laser treatment leaves no scaring unlike traditional methods it does not break or damage the skin. Laser uses high energy bursts of light, this light breaks down the ink which has been injected under your skin; once the ink has been broken down by the light, your body removes it naturally.



Traditional tattoo removal techniques were invasive, they need to be carried out by a dermatologist or plastic surgeon. Laser treatment is not an invasive procedure, if performed properly it will leave the patient with no scaring, sometimes skin in the treated area will darken but it will return to normal within a few months.



One London clinic has invested in state of the art laser removal equipment, citytattooremoval.com have been carrying out laser procedures since 2002, they have highly trained and experienced staff. To perform tattoo removal they use the Lynton Q-Plus Series, this equipment has been developed for the specific purpose of tattoo removal.



The clinic explains why they use this laser on their site, they say "The Q-Plus C incorporates both a Q-switched Nd:YAG Laser System operating at 1064/532nm and a Q-Switched Ruby Laser System operating at 694nm.



The Three output wavelengths allow all tattoo colors to be effectively treated, as well as pigmented lesions. Green, red, blue and black pigments can be removed effectively and quickly thanks to the high peak powers, the large spot sizes and the high repetition rates.



This is the gold standard in tattoo removal offering a safe, fast and effective solution to your tattoo reduction or permanent removal."



citytattooremoval.com is conveniently based in Fenchurch Street, London just a short walk from Fenchurch Street railway station, Monument and Tower Hill Tube