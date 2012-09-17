Laser Labels With All-Inclusive Prices at Label Planet

Middlewich Road, Nantwich -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Label Planet have made a name for themselves over the past few years as a leader in the supply of high quality laser labels on blank A4 sheets. They sell a wide range of labels online in a variety of different materials and have low all inclusive prices for the convenience of their many clients.



At Label Planet, all the main sizes and types of A4 label sheets for inkjet and laser printers are available for sale on their ecommerce website. They have excellent and knowledgeable customer service staff available by telephone or email ready to assist you in any way they can. Recently, the company released their new 2012 A4 label brochure which makes it very easy to find the exact label which you need, in nearly any shape and format, including industry standard code, height, width, shape and material type.



All Label Planet labels are manufactured in the UK from top quality materials and are subject to rigorous manufacturing, inspection and storage quality control systems. There are hundreds of different designs and many different paper types, including transparent, gloss, matt, waterproof, removable, plus coloured and fluorescent labels.



Label Planet offers people a low cost solution to businesses wishing to label their own products. For example, if someone is producing bottled products and wants to brand it under their own name, then in this case, they could contact Label Planet and order some blank labels suitable for their particular needs. There are various types of label shapes that are available to people, ranging from rounded corner rectangles to square corner rectangles, circles and ovals. Apart from these shapes, labels are also available for media such as compact discs and DVDs.



As well as the popular white labels, customers can now also choose from a range of coloured labels, including red, blue, green, yellow, pink and cream. Based on the quality of the product at Label Planet, there are different materials available for different applications that include laser gloss materials, waterproof laser transparent materials, inkjet gloss and more special label materials.



Cost of a product is always an important consideration for clients and Label Planet aim to offer the best value to their customers by offering all-inclusive prices and further bulk discounts are available for customers wishing to order larger quantities of labels. It is this dedication to great value and excellent customer service that has enabled Label Planet to build up a loyal client base and gives them a firm foundation for the future.



About Label Planet

The website is dedicated to selling blank sheets of A4 labels to customers across the UK. The company aims to offer its customers best value and choice by offering a wide choice of label types and materials at all inclusive prices. Further information is available at their website http://www.labelplanet.co.uk/



Customer care:



We are always available for you with our customer care section that shall take care of your queries and questions at the earliest possible instance. Contact us by the following methods:



E-Mail: info@labelplanet.co.uk

Phone: 01270 668076

FAX: 01270 666233

Website: http://www.labelplanet.co.uk/