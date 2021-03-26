Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the laser plastic welding market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020–2025. In terms of revenue, the global laser plastic welding market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



The amount of plastics used in the automotive industry is consistently rising, as it lowers the manufacturing cost and reduces the weight of vehicles. Manufacturers operating the automotive industry used laser plastic welding frequently to join interior and exterior plastic components, as it provides excellent joint quality and precise welding.



Furthermore, strong joints formed with laser plastic welding with high precision and accuracy that do not affect the sensitive components close to the welding area, resulting into a high requirement of the laser plastic welding in the automotive industry. In addition, shifting inclination of consumers towards highly aesthetic automotive vehicles across continents is creating ample amount of opportunities for manufacturers. Besides this, the rising purchasing capability of an average person to buy vehicles is one of the vital factors fueling the expansion of the laser plastic welding market.



Request Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15332



Plastic to Metal Joining Welding Gaining Momentum in Global Market



Metallic industrial products are robust and ductile, and plastics are lightweight and easily formable. A variety of plastic and metallic products is used in industries frequently, owing to their significant properties. The importance of joining metal and plastic has witnessed a tremendous rise in recent years. There are various methods such as rivets, adhesives, and others to join these plastics and metals.



However, the current trend of laser-assisted metal plastic joining (LAMP) is gaining traction across the globe, owing to its numerous applications such as short time joining, stable joint for a long time, easy automation, and no requirement of adhesives and rivets. Furthermore, the laser-assisted metal plastic joining (LAMP) method is applicable to join two dissimilar metals with a plastic intermediate sheet, to prevent local electric-physical corrosion in metals. The rising adoption of laser-assisted metal plastic joining (LAMP) method over the other conventional method to join metal and plastic product effectively is projected to boost the laser plastics welding market growth during the forecast period.



Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Countries



Laser plastic welding systems and techniques are predominantly used in various key industries such as electrical & electronics, healthcare, automotive, and others. The demand for advanced laser plastic welding systems in these industries is consistently rising due to its ability to weld 3D and complex shapes. Prominent end-use industries such as healthcare and electrical & electronics have witnessed a healthy growth over the past 10 years, and this is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, the market growth is not just in mature markets of North America and European countries, but also in fast-growing and developing countries such as China and India. Rapid penetration of healthcare and electronics industries in these countries is likely to create a positive impact on the demand for laser plastic welding machines in the upcoming years.



Request For Custom Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15332



Key Players in Laser Plastics Welding Market



Prominent players operating in the global laser plastic welding market accounts for a substantial portion of the market share. Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies to expand into new geographies. Recently, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, one of the leading players operating in the laser plastic market has introduced PowerWeld 3D 8000 and laser plastic welding machine for mass production of small parts. Some of the leading players in the laser plastic welding market are TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Rofin Sinar Technologies Inc., Amada Miyachi Co. Ltd., Bielomatik Leuze GmbH + Co. KG, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, DILAS Diodelaser GmbH, Leister Technologies AG and Dukane IAS LLC.