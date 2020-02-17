Laser Probe Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Updates :: Top Players Are Vitreq, IRIDEX Corporation, Quantel Medical, Katalyst Surgical, LLC, Vortex Surgical

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Global laser probe market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2024.77 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus on advancing the technologies associated with laser probes which has been affected by an increased investment expenditure on research & development.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser probe market are Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, FCI, REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH, ADInstruments, Transonic, Lumenis, OphthalMed LLC, Vitreq, IRIDEX Corporation, Quantel Medical, Katalyst Surgical, LLC, Vortex Surgical, D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., Monteris, Oertli Instrumente AG, among others.



Market Definition: Global Laser Probe Market



Laser probe is an ophthalmic medical device designed for diagnostic applications. It is a minimally-invasive diagnostic procedure where in the laser probes help in detection of any abnormalities in the eye, brain, and several other areas. This probe helps in real-time determination of abnormalities rather than extracting the samples from the patient and performing several diagnostic procedures on it. This results in better efficiency of treatment and also reduced time taken to determine the results of the procedure.



Segmentation: Global Laser Probe Market:-



Laser Probe Market : By Product Type



Continuous Wave (CW) Laser Probes

Pulsed Laser Probes



Laser Probe Market : By Probe Type



Single Laser Probe

Cluster Laser Probe



Laser Probe Market : By Application



Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Rheumatology

Orthopedics

Dentistry



Laser Probe Market : By End-Users



Hospitals

Clinics



Laser Probe Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Laser Probe Market Drivers:-



Growth in geriatric population resulting in greater occurrence of ophthalmic disorders, is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases/disorders due to the increased prevalence of diabetic patients, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increased applications of these devices for more than just diagnostic usage, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market



Rising incidences of cases where the usage of probes are necessary, is expected to have a positive effect on the market



Key Developments in the Laser Probe Market : -



In October 2018, Monteris announced that they had received the U.S. FDA clearance for their "NeuroBlate Optic Laser Probe". The product is designed to use in "NeuroBlate System" which is a MRI-guided laser thermotherapy in treatment of brain tumors and epileptic foci. The product is a metal-thermocouple equipped with fiber optic controlled cooling capability providing better levels of safety in treatment.



In March 2018, IRIDEX Corporation announced that the "G-Probe Illuminate" product is ready for commercialization in the European region after they received CE marking. The product is designed for targeted transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (CPC). The probe offers combined transillumination and is the third laser probe by the company equipped with company's "CYCLO G6 Glaucoma Laser System". Due to its transillumination, the physicians/surgeons can provide better placement of probes resulting in better therapies.



