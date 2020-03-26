Laser Projection Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 : Panasonic, Sony, Epson, Barco, Casio, Delta Electronics

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- A laser projector is a device that projects changing laser beams on a screen to create a moving image for entertainment or professional use. It consists of a housing that contains lasers, mirrors, galvanometer scanners, and other optical components.



APAC is expected to dominate the laser projection market. APAC is the leading laser projection market for education and cinema segments, with major demand driven by countries such as China and India. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities for the laser projection market growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness about high-brightness laser projectors, increased government spending from emerging economies on the education sector, and the development of the education sector to provide smart education to students. Also, the increasing number of cinema screens and rising penetration of laser projectors in cinema drive the growth of the laser projection market.



The global Laser Projection market was xx million US$ in 2019 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026



Segment by Key players:

- Panasonic

- Sony

- Epson

- Barco

- NEC Display Solutions

- Benq

- Casio

- Delta Electronics



Segment by Type:

- Laser Projector

- CAD Laser Projection System



Segment by Application:

- Enterprise

- Public Places

- Cinema

- Education

- Retail

- Medical

- Industrial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



