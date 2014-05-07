Laser Scar Correction and Cleft Lip Repair - FAQs Answered by Dr Barry Lycka in Latest Video

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Scar correction and questions about cleft lip repairs are frequently asked of Edmonton cosmetic dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka.



In this latest video, Dr Lycka talks about the latest scar correction techniques, using lasers. These techniques are so effective that the function of every scar can be improved, and in most scars the appearance can be improved, often dramatically so. Dr Lycka talks about the timing of scar correction, as it is now recommended that scar correction on a laceration can start as soon as sutures are removed, for example. He also highlights how the scar from cleft lip repair surgery can be treated very successfully.



This video is the latest (07may14) in his ongoing series of educational videos known as YourCosmeticDoctor.tv.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He produces a weekly video blog to provide an unbiased source of credible information on cosmetic surgery.



He also broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio dot net, as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.