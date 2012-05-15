Fast Market Research recommends "Laser Technologies, Components & Applications Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Laser Technologies, Components & Applications Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017) By Types (Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Solid State Laser, Excimer Laser, Dye Laser, Diode Laser) & By Applications (Cutting & Welding, Marking & Engraving, Semiconductor & Micro Processing, Automotive Industry, Communication, Excimer Lithography, Data Storage, Medical, Defense, Instrumentation & Sensors, Pumps & Image Recording)
"Laser" stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. In the early technical literature, especially at Bell Telephone Laboratories, the laser was called an optical maser; this term is now obsolete. A laser which produces light by itself is technically an optical oscillator rather than an optical amplifier as suggested by the acronym. It has been humorously noted that the acronym LOSER, for "light oscillation by stimulated emission of radiation", would have been more correct. With the widespread use of the original acronym as a common noun, actual optical amplifiers have come to be referred to as "laser amplifiers", notwithstanding the apparent redundancy in that designation.
Most of the mainstream laser categories were developed five decades ago but the commercialization started with CO2 lasers being used in most of the industrial applications. The new lasers like femtosecond and disc lasers operate on the conventional principles, but compete with previous forms of lasers in output power and efficiency. In spite of being very technical in terms of installation and usage, lasers continue to be part of cutting edge high end devices across verticals.
The report provides an exhaustive analysis of markets for all the types of lasers, such as fiber lasers, CO2 lasers, solid-state lasers, diode lasers, dye lasers, and excimer lasers. It includes detailed analysis of application segments and geographical split across the globe. The report's strategic section sketches the competitive scenario in the laser market. The prominent players in different segments of the laser technology market were recognized through secondary research and their market revenue was determined through primary and secondary research. The size of the overall market was derived by forecasting techniques based on the top-down and bottom-up approach, the study of the application areas, and the trend for various geographical regions.
Scope of the report
The Laser Technologies Market research report categorizes the global laser market on the basis of them being used in different products and exhaustive applications that includes industrial and consumer applications, and geographical analysis; forecasting revenue, market modeling, and evaluating trends in the market.
