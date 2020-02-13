Laser Therapy Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Scenario Analysis :: Top Key Players Are AMD LASERS, CAO Group Inc., Biolase, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Danaher

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Global Laser Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1,346.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2,682.01 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing patient population with the medical conditions such as arthritis and cataract and growing demand for the noninvasive laser therapies in aesthetic treatment.



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global laser therapy market are AMD LASERS, CAO Group, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, BISON MEDICAL, LightScalpel, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc., FONA Dental, s.r.o., Convergent Dental, GPT Dental, Inc., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (MDT), Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Genesis Biosytem, Hologic Inc., Cynosure Inc., Irisome Solution Inc., Sciton Inc., Biofrontera AG, Cutera Inc. among others.



Worldwide Laser Therapy market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Laser Therapy report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2026. Research and analysis about the key developments in the ABC industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.



Market Definition: Global Laser Therapy Market



LASER stands for Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation and laser is a device which emits the light through the procedure of optical amplification. Laser therapy is a non-invasive therapy which uses the intense beams of light of particular wavelengths which helps to reduce pain in the injuries.



Segmentation: Global Laser Therapy Market



Laser Therapy Market : By Type



Diode Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Liquid Lasers

Semiconductor Lasers

Gas Lasers, Dye Lasers

Others



Laser Therapy Market : By Application



Dermatology & Aesthetics

Surgery

Gynecology

Dental

Urology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Others



Laser Therapy Market : By End User



Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Laser Therapy Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Laser Therapy Market : Drivers



Growing patient population with the medical conditions such as arthritis and cataract



Growing demand for the noninvasive laser therapies in aesthetic treatment

Increasing applications of laser therapies



Laser Therapy Market : Restraints



High cost of laser therapy procedures

Lack of reimbursement policy

Lack of trained professionals



Key Developments in the Laser Therapy Market:



In February 2017, Biolase Inc. launched the Waterlase Express, an all tissue laser system after receiving the 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



In October 2018, Lumenis launched the SPLENDOR X, a novel and solid state laser hair removal solution equipped with the unique BLEND X technology. The product is launched at the 2018 American Society of Dermatological Surgery (ASDS).



Laser Therapy Market : Competitive Analysis



The global laser therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laser therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Features mentioned in the report



Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Laser Therapy market.



Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape of Laser Therapy Market



