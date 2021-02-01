New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Laser Weapon System market was USD 11.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.62 % from 2019 to 2026. Fast delivery of the beam in comparison to the kinetic weapons is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. Increasing investments by various countries are a major driver for the growth of the market.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1984



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



BAE Systems (U.S.), Azimuth Corp. (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), General Atomics (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Thales (France), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), Kratos (U.S.), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany).



Laser Weapon systems are the class of weapons that operate on the principle of LASER (Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation). Laser weapon systems generate high-energy pulses, which make them explosive enough for an impact on target. With the rise in the number of armed conflicts as well as disputes in recent years, the demand for procurement and development of advanced laser weapon systems has been increasing in various countries. Laser systems are increasingly being utilized for offensive as well as defensive purposes.



With the rising number of extremist and border security threats, there is an imperative need to reassess the current approach to effective military operations. To render assistance to these missions, Laser weapon systems have come into existence. As a result, the defense authorities around the globe are focusing more on the development and deployment of such systems, thereby lending adequate support to the military missions. As a result, in a bid to make amends with the challenging concerns of the 21st-century digital warfare, the defense authorities across the globe are developing and pursuing advanced laser systems for the global defense forces.



The rising complexity of modern defense systems ensures that asymmetric, low-cost threats will continue to proliferate. At the same time, Laser Weapon Systems have been increasingly proving themselves as serious contenders for specific missions: countering soft, short-range targets such as surface explosives, unmanned aerial vehicles, swarm boats, and sensors. As a result, there is now sufficient evidence to identify, with a high degree of confidence, applications where the Laser Weapon System has a higher likelihood of being a practical tool.



The increasing number of security threats across the globe will further increase the demand for Laser Weapon System over the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The land platform segment is projected to occupy the largest share in the market.



A significant challenge for the market is the improvement of the component as well as system integration, susceptibility to degradation due to atmosphere, and technical challenges towards developing high energy sources.



An alternative to Fiber laser system is the coherent beam combination, which seeks to carefully match the phases of beams from separate fiber lasers or amplifiers in an effort to yield high power beams.



There is no collateral damage to the environment from the use of lasers, for instance, from bombings or hazardous chemicals.



Based on geography, North America is the leading region in terms of market share in 2018. The region occupied over 35% of the market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR through the forecasted period.



The U.S. spent over USD 640 Billion on defense, which is still more than the combined defense spending of countries like China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany. This large chunk of spending presents a potential opportunity for players in the Laser Weapon System market.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1984



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Laser Weapon System Market on the basis of Technology, Power, Platform, Range, Application, and Region:



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Solid State Laser

Chemical Laser

Free Electron Laser

Chemical Oxygen Iodine laser

Tactical High energy laser

Others



Power (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Less than 25kW

25 to 70kW

More than 70kW



Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Aerial

Land

Naval



Range (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Less than 250ms

251 to 600ms

More than 600ms



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Marking target

Guiding Munitions

Missile Defense

Electro-optical Countermeasures

Blinding troops

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Laser Weapon System Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/laser-weapon-system-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Introduction



2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



2.3. Assumptions



2.4. Limitations



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Global Laser Weapon Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Laser Weapon Systems Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



Continued…



Read More Reports:-



Phototherapy Market Analysis



Medical Foods Market Business Opportunities



DNA and Gene Chip Market Key Players



Textured Soy Protein Market Demand



Synthetic Gypsum Market Competitive Landscape



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.