Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Laser Welding Equipment Market (Technology - Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-fuel, Laser-beam Welding; Level of Automation - Manual, Semi-automatic and Automatic; End User - Automotive Industry, Medical Device Technology): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." According to the report the global laser welding equipment market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1781



Rising Demand of Laser Welding Equipment in Automotive Industry



Laser welding application vastly used in exotic applications such as laser engraving, where no other welding method is suitable. Nowadays, laser welding is a well-developed part of the metalworking industry which routinely producing welds for common items like fuel injector nozzles, medical tools battery, pacemaker cans, and aircraft engines. Growing demand for laser welding equipment in the automotive and medical sector drives the growth of laser welding equipment market. Additionally, laser-welding equipment is also used in various industries such as electronics, jewelry, and machine tool.



Continuous Development in the Manufacturing Process



Moreover, the features offered by mobile welding equipment such as mobility and the flexible handheld system are also escalating the growth of the market. However, substitutes available for laser welding equipment such as CNC machines and water jet cutting machines is expected to hamper the growth of the laser welding equipment market. Going further, continuous development in the manufacturing process and technological advancement in laser welding equipment is estimated to create growth opportunities for the laser welding equipment market during the forecast period.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Laser Welding Equipment Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia Pacific Region Contribute the Growth in Laser Welding Equipment Industry



On the basis of region, Europe is expected to have the largest region in the laser welding equipment market. The increasing developments in laser-welding technology, the new trends in automation, and increasing government funding are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest-growing region owing to the increasing the automotive and construction sector and rising awareness regarding laser-welding technology.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/1781



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Laser Welding Equipment Amidst COVID-19."



Laser Welding Equipment Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Laser Welding Equipment Market Highlights



=> Laser Welding Equipment Market Projection



=> Laser Welding Equipment Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Laser Welding Equipment Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value chain Laser Welding Equipment Market



Chapter - 4 Laser Welding Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by Technology



=> Arc Welding



=> Resistance Welding



=> Oxy-fuel



=> Laser-beam Welding



=> Others



Chapter - 6 Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by Level of Automation



=> Manual



=> Semi-automatic



=> Automatic



Chapter - 7 Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by End User



=> Automotive Industry



=> Medical Device Technology



=> Electronics Industry



=> Jewelry Industry



=> Machine Tool Industry



Chapter - 8 Global Laser Welding Equipment Market by Region 2018-2024



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Emerson Electric Co.



=> IPG Photonics Corporation



=> AMADA MIYACHI CO., LTD



=> Golden Laser Co., Ltd.



=> O.R.LasertechnologieGmbh



=> Trumpf Group



=> Laserstar Technologies Corporation



=> Jenoptik AG.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/industry-automation/global-laser-welding-equipment-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.