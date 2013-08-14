Downey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Dr. John McAllister enjoys his position as a leader in LANAP Laser Gum Treatment in the greater Los Angeles area. He teaches LANAP Laser Periodontal Surgery to other dentists and periodontists, continually honing his own skills while helping spread effective and nearly pain-free laser surgery options. LANAP has been cleared by the FDA as the therapy to reverse gum disease, and has been noted for the low level of pain and quick recuperation patients experience post surgery. Many millions of Americans suffer with gum problems, with a full third of everyone over 65 living with gum disease.



Gum or periodontal disease includes gingivitis and periodontitis. These are serious infections that if left untreated can lead to tooth loss and potentially other problems throughout the body. The word periodontal literally means "around the tooth." Periodontal disease is a chronic bacterial infection that affects the gums and bone supporting the teeth.



More information can be found on Dr. McAllister's website located at http://www.lasergumdentist.com.



LANAP treatments begin with a local anesthesia. Then a short-duration laser pulse destroys bacteria and pathologic proteins near the roots of affected teeth. By probing the gums throughout the treatment connective tissue gets preserved while infected tissue gets destroyed. The treatment lasts only a short time. Typically, two or three passes with the laser clears the infected areas.



As for pain, a survey of patients receiving LANAP treatments reported that on a one to ten scale the average pain level was recorded as two. Dr. McCallister says of his experience treating patients with LANAP, "My biggest shock while doing LANAP has been the lack of pain the patients experience after the surgery. I have been a dentist for over 20 years and have done many surgeries. Many patients experienced severe pain after traditional forms of gum disease surgery. I expected the same with LANAP when I started using it. This is actually a very invasive surgery. But when I would ask my patients how much pain they the next day, I was astonished at the reactions. No serious pain, most with hardly any pain at all. I researched the subject and it turns out that the laser singes the nerve endings and does not allow the pain response to be registered."



LANAP procedures are free of surgical glue, bone graft material, stitches, collagen plugs or sutures. None of that is needed. LANAP takes less time and saves money.



About Dr. John McAllister

Dr. John McAllister is a member in good standing with the Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Periodontology, and The Downey Dental Academy, of which he is currently the acting Program Director. Aside from dentistry he is involved with the Downey Chamber of Commerce where he serves on the Board of Directors. He also serves on the Board of Directors with The United Latin Council. He enjoys sailing in Long Beach, CA where he holds the coveted "Cuba Cup" of Pacific Sailing.



CONTACT

Dr. John McAllister

Los Angeles, CA

http://www.lasergumdentist.com