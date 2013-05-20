Lash Brat Launches New Lashes - Duo Lash Adhesives and Cute False Eyelash Cases for Sale

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Not everyone has been endowed with a heavenly set of lush, thick, and long eyelashes, and most mortal girls need a little help in that department. Long eyelashes can make eyes look bigger, fuller and sexier. Fake eyelashes are meant to give any girl that extra oomph to complete their eye look. Lash Brat is a false eyelashes brand that has have been providing women with high quality false lashes since August 2012 through their website. The high quality fake lashes available on Lash Brat are comparable to Ardell lashes, Red cherry lashes, and other top cosmetic brands for a fraction of the cost. The lashes are 100% made by hand with synthetic hair-like fibers, allowing the lashes from Lash Brat to be light-weight, comfortable to wear, and super easy to put on.



Lash Brat has recently launched an all new line of 6 false eyelashes styles. Launched in April 2013, these new lashes are a part of the Lash Brat 2013 collection. The styles range from natural looking to dramatic. The new lashes are in the Posh, Glam, and Natural collections. Every Fashionista knows that a Smokey eye night time look is never complete without a set of falsie, they give the look a more dramatic edge. The Glam sets from Lash brat 2013 collection are most suitable for this kind of look. Supporting a sensual cat eye liner look? Then “Roxi” from the Posh Collection is great to accentuate the playfully flicked eye liner. Get the Kardashian’s eyelash look with “Twilight” from the same Posh Collection which look long, voluminous and natural. Going on a special date? That “Linda” from the Natural Collection can maximize allure of the peepers.



All the false eyelashes from Lash Brat are a thin lash strip allowing the lashes to be flexible, comfortable and almost virtually indictable. Ever wondered how the Hollywood stars are always supporting the perfect eye look? Choosing the right style of false lashes is the key. Lash Brat eyelashes have a wide variety of falsies available on their website. The luscious look achieved through false eyelashes can be addictive. Many have falling head over heels in love with them and cannot simply live without them. Lash Brat is a website for all such girls out there; girls who know what they like, how to get it and how to flaunt it too.



To take a look at the new Lash Brat 2013 collection and order those directly from the website please visit: www.lashbrat.com/collections.



