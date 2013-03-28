Lash Growth Reviews Complete Website Redesign for Easy Cross Comparison of Eyelash Growth Products

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Thick, full eyelashes are an essential element of female beauty products and can be achieved in a variety of ways. Though many cosmetics companies choose to focus on mascara that artificially bulks out eyelashes, a select few have looked at applications that naturally encourage the growth and thickening of eyelash hairs to give an authentically fuller look. Lash Growth is a website that has reviewed all major eyelash growth products since their entry into the market in late 2010. Now they have recently completed a website redesign that aims to make the reviews clearer and easier to compare. The newly designed site allows consumers to make market wide comparisons quickly and intuitively.



All eyelash growth reviews now come with a star rating out of five, a summary that forms a thumbnail review before the in depth full review that covers the price, pros, cons, and conclusions drawn by the reviewer. All reviews include a link to the product’s website so that readers who are impressed with the reported results can purchase immediately.



The site has ranked the reviews on the home page according to the date they were published but users can also rank the reviews by their star rating or by brand.



A spokesperson for Lash Growth explained, “The body of literature we’ve created around the topic is unparalleled but we appreciate that on the internet there is a premium placed upon speed and clarity. Our redesign has been put into effect to reflect those values and give individuals a more accessible window onto the depth of knowledge we have accrued in this field over the years. The excellent work done by our reviewers can now be instantly compared by users to help them make informed choices more quickly and easily than ever. The star rating system clearly ranks products in summary and the in-depth assessment allows analytical consumers to access the information they need to make a decision.”



About Lash Growth

