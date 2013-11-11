LashBlack Professional Semi-Permanent Mascara Officially Launches in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Thicker natural lashes which lasts for weeks. Lashes go big, bold and weightless this month as VZ Hair and Glamour launches its first ever semi-permanent mascara for perfect lashes week after week. For salon use, LashBlack’s superior non-clumping formula promises natural looking, weightless lashes with serious lift, incredible thickness and bags of volume.



Suitable for even the most sensitive of eyes, LashBlack semi-permanent mascara will not damage natural lashes and requires no maintenance. The smooth formula glides on effortlessly, coating natural lashes in seconds. It transforms even the finest of lashes by sculpting and maximising each individual hair, turning up the volume and adding length for lustrous, abundant lashes.



Veronica Koppelman, founder of VZ Hair and Glamour said, “LashBlack is a professional formulation which is designed to be affordable without compromising on quality. Like all of our products it is easy and quick to use. The results are instantaneous and long lasting, leaving wearers looking natural and well groomed. What’s more it is resistant to sweat and tears, is water, smudge and budge proof and sure to have clients coming back month after month.”



LashBlack is Affordable for salons and therapists, all of whom receive a free online training seminar after purchase. This formula won’t crumble or dry out in the bottle, giving up to 80 applications from a single 10ml bottle. Uniquely lightweight, wearers wake up with beautiful lashes every morning without having to apply mascara or other products. It is perfect for special occasions and holidays and takes just 30 minutes to apply.



Ms Koppelman added, LashBlack can be offered with other treatments such as brow shaping and tans to boost profit margins and create a healthy business. Feedback has been no less than five star from all who’ve tried it.” We are now actively seeking worldwide sole distributors for this amazing product. And we are happy that our product is manufactured in Europe.



To find out more about LashBlack and to order, visit http://www.lashblack.com