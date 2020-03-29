Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2020 -- 3 significant trends likely to propel lasik eye surgery devices market outlook through 2025



The rising frequency of visual impairment cases has resulted into increasing demand for Lasik eye surgery devices, which is leading to an increase in the demand for Lasik eye surgeries. The market has appeared as one of the most profitable verticals in the recent years and is estimated to observe a highly remunerative growth graph over the forthcoming years.



The amount of pollution across the globe is rising day by day and people are frequently being exposed to polluted air. This being the main cause of visual impairments such as astigmatism, nearsightedness and farsightedness, it is creating the need for corrective eye surgeries.



Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4480



Together with various visual defects, several initiatives taken by the government as well as other regulatory organizations to provide secure healthcare services to patients that fall below poverty line (BPL) would be a major factor responsible for the expansion of Lasik eye surgery devices market during the projected time period. Additionally, the array of benefits provided by new technology would further lead to the industry share.



Citing an example, the RSBY, namely Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna, introduced by the Indian government gives free eye surgeries throughout government hospitals for treating issues related to eye. Moreover, the state government of India also plans to give numerous healthcare services to households that are BPL in order to help them avail healthcare facilities.



Make Inquiry about this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4480



With these trends Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that, the Lasik eye surgery devices market size may exceed $1.9 billion by 2025.



Mentioned below are three key trends that are likely to influence Lasik eye surgery devices market expansion majorly over the coming years.



Growing use of Excimer Laser eye surgery products



The Lasik eye surgery market, based on products, is classified into Femtosecond Laser and Excimer Laser. Among these, the excimer laser segment is likely to lead the product segment. The excimer laser segment registered nearly $650 million back in 2018. Excimer laser has changed the ophthalmology and eye laser field and has been groundbreaking for the treatment of various disorders related to eye.



Furthermore, using photoactive decomposition, the anterior cornea tissue can be removed by laser so as to have easy diagnosis and treatment. Excimer lasers are also used for correcting refractive errors of eye and are also used for treating conditions like hyperopia, myopia and astigmatism.



Various benefits linked to excimer lasers like ease of use and high efficacy are likely to grow its importance in Lasik eye surgeries, thereby proliferating the market expansion in the upcoming years.

Increasing prominence of surgeries in hospitals



Based on end-user segment, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and Lasik eye centers. Among these, the hospital segment registered for more than 30% of total revenue back in 2018. The number is likely to rise in future due to the rising number of Lasik eye surgeries which are performed in hospitals.



Moreover, several hospitals also provide schemes to BPL patients, including insurance coverage plans to attract a large number of patients. Eye surgery is one of the most crucial medical treatments, and the growing accessibility to instruments and advanced technologies is likely to increase footfall of patients throughout hospitals for undergoing Lasik eye surgeries.



Effects of growing demand in Europe



The Europe Lasik eye surgery devices market was valued at more than $400 million in terms of revenue back in 2018 and is estimated to see similar development during the projected time period.



The key factor responsible for expansion of market in the region has been the rising frequency of patients who are suffering from issues related to the eyes. A number of hospitals, clinics and medical centers throughout Europe are conducting Lasik eye surgeries to improve the issues related to eyesight.



Additionally, growing presence of current key market players throughout countries such as Germany, France, and the UK would be able to draft the market trends in the region.



Notable industry players operating throughout the overall Lasik eye surgery devices industry include BAUSCH + LOMB, Alcon, LASERSIGHT, NIDEK, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Johnson & Johnson and Carl Zeiss.