Last 24 Hours to Get DVD/Video Software Coupons from Digiarty Mother's Day Deals

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- As an important part of multimedia development contributors nowadays, Digiarty Software (http://www.winxdvd.com) has attracted participants from all over the world with Mother's Day coupons to register the first-class DVD ripper, HD video converter and a 4-in-1 video software pack in full version since May 5th. Now the deals will draw to an end at 12:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on May 12th. It is the last 24 hours around to also get a free DVD burning software as Mother's Day gift.



Searching for a decent gift for Mom is the No.1 most important issue in May since mother is one of the eternal topics of human beings. Moms have been devoting themselves to duty and hardship wholeheartedly. "Has the busy work kept you from remembering the great holiday on Sunday? If yes, it's still not too late to prepare and get presents for her or for you." said Jack, President of Digiarty, who is allegedly committed to making the worthless PC programs within the reach of anybody striving for them at

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/mothers-day.htm



Among the options, WinX 2014 Holiday Video Pack is most money saving, so it is strongly recommended by the company for the coverage of the following four tools:

- WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: known as the fastest DVD ripping software for Windows users, designed to convert any DVDs to digital files accepted by PC, Mac, tablets, mobile phones, USB, smart TVs, game consoles, etc.



- WinX DVD Copy Pro: able to copy and clone normal DVDs or slightly damaged DVDs to another DVDs, ISO image files, MPEG2 videos or DVD folders without quality loss, allowing main title copy while keeping original video tracks and 5.1-channel AC3/DTS Dolby audio.



- WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: mainly for converting HD camcorder or Blu-ray videos like MKV, M2TS/MTS, as well as standard videos AVI, MP4/H.264, MPEG, WMV, MOV, M4V, FLV, DivX, Xvid, VOB, RMVB, 3GP, ASF, WebM and more; fitting any videos for Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV), Android (Samsung Galaxy S series, HTC, Kindle Fire, Google Nexus series), Microsoft (WP8, Surface Pro, Zune), Sony (PSP, PS3, PS4, Xperia), and so on.



- Air Playit: comprising a server part running on Windows/Mac and a client app to be installed on iPhone, iPad or Android device, providing all access to stream video and audio files (any of 320 different formats) from computers to gadgets for playing on the go via WiFi and 3G/4G network.



Independently, the DVD ripper above also comes with the discounted personal licenses for using on one or five computers. In a more flexible manner, users in another need can choose a 67% off pack that is packed with the DVD ripper and the HD video converter. More surprisingly, every comer is enabled to create warm and sweet DVDs for parents totally free by use of WinX DVD Author.



Price and Availability



From May 5th to 12th, everybody is feted with the Mother's Day discount coupons of the star products of Digiarty, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Copy Pro and so on, up to 75% off.



Please note that such discounts are valid at Digiarty 2014 Mother's Day Gift Page only.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software Inc. owns professional members for the development, marketing and improvement of multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS. The business scope covers personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, DVD Copy, video downloader, video editor, media streaming app, etc.