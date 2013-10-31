Last 3 Days to Get Powerful SWF to Video Converters with 40% off in Moyea Halloween 2013 Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Moyea Software, a professional solution provider for SWF conversion, online Flash playing, and DVD conversion for online playing, announced the Halloween promotion a couple of days ago. Now users have last three days to get Moyea SWF converter software (Moyea SWF Converter for Mac isn’t included), Web Play Premium and DVD4Web Converter with 40% off.



Moyea software offers the coupon code: HAL40OFF for this Halloween promotion. Customers can get the software with this coupon code in the SWREG purchasing platform. Customers only need to click the “Buy Now” icon under each product in the official web page of Moyea Software: http://new.swfkits.com and get access to the SWREG platform, and then type the coupon code into the “Coupon Code” blank. By clicking “Update” icon next to the blank, customers will see the discount price for the chosen software.



Moyea Software provides many pieces of software for this Halloween 2013 promotion. They are mainly SWF converter software which can be helpful for all kinds of SWF to video conversions. Moyea Web Player Premium and Moyea DVD4Web Converter are also involved in this promotion. The discount for all these pieces of software is 40%. This promotion is a real benefit for all who are in need. As is known, most of the smartphones and tablets don’t have built-in Flash Player, so people will need to convert the Flash movies to standard videos for an enjoyment on their devices. The SWF converter software developed by Moyea is perfect for the video conversion issues.



This Halloween 2013 promotion is also good for the users who are looking for solutions of online video playing and editing, DVD conversion for online playing. People will get the Moyea Web Player Premium and Moyea DVD4Web Converter with 40% off. The two pieces of software are both useful for the online video making or editing. The two pieces of software are rarely on sale, so this is the last 3 days to get them.



In order to pay back the supporters of Moyea Software, this software company kicked off the Halloween 2013 promotion. Now the promotion is coming to an end. Anyone interested please refer to the official web page of Moyea Software to get the products: http://new.swfkits.com



Links:

Company Page: http://new.swfkits.com



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.