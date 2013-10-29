Last 4 Days to Get a Totally Free DVD Ripper on Win or Mac Platform from Leawo

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- In celebration of the forthcoming Halloween 2013, Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia solution developer and provider, has prepared incredible Halloween treats for anyone who is enthusiastic about DVD movie enjoyment on portable players – Leawo DVD Ripper Giveaway on both Win and Mac versions. It's worth mentioning that this software could also perform as a Blu-ray Ripper to help people extend the Blu-ray movie enjoyment to any players they have. People who want to get such a free DVD ripper and a free Blu-ray Ripper together could take part in the giveaway before Nov. 2, 2013. Only 4 days left for the giveaway ending.



So what Leawo DVD Ripper could do for people?



Acting as a DVD ripping software, the program could help people rip DVD to common video in over 180 formats like AVI, FLV, 3GP, MKV, WMV, MOV, etc. Performing as a Blu-ray ripper software, the program could help people rip Blu-ray for playback on any players they have like iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, Nexus 7, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 3, etc.



Far more than a DVD Ripper and Blu-ray Ripper, the program could additionally work as an audio extractor, video editor, and 3D movie creator for fitting different needs. It even processes Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ and the latest MKB protection, and CSS-DVD likewise. It removes region codes on either Blu-ray or DVD disc so as to make the disc region free.



How to get Leawo DVD Ripper Win or Mac for Free?



Thanks to Leawo's 2013 Halloween Giveaway, everyone could get this DVD ripper software on Win or Mac platform for totally free. The rules to grab the giveaway are quite simple to follow. Just remember to activate the DVD ripper software before giveaway ends on November 2, 2013.



1. Pay a direct visit to Leawo's DVD Ripper Giveaway Page.

2. Scroll down the page a bit until seeing the 2013 Halloween Giveaway section.

3. Click "Get it Now" button and simply fill in the email address, then press "Get it Free Now". The giveaway keycode will be sent to the email address instantly, along with a download link.

4. Now free download Leawo DVD Ripper Win or Mac, then install and register it with the sent keycode.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Player, iTunes Cleaner, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is currently running the DVD Ripper giveaway activity for celebrating 2013 Halloween. For more details, please visit



http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.