Last 5 Days to Get a Free Registration Code for World's Best Blu-Ray Player Software via Test n' Review

As many have noticed, with a sincere wish to make the world's best Blu-ray media player software with thousands of media fans, Leawo kicked off the one-month beta test for its proudest Blu-ray player software on April 10, 2013. Within the past 25 days, the test activity has become a runway success. Not only nearly 150,000 media fans are anxious to join in, but also the editors from so many reputed tech sites like PC World award high marks to this public testing event. Countless comments have been pouring into the beta test activity homepage, and it is even more exciting to see this Windows Blu-ray player software has received 95% favorable comments.



To some extent it is hard to believe the widest popularity of this Blu-ray media player beta test, but that is how it goes. So why does the activity achieve a huge success? Obviously it should be all attributed to the program itself. As a Blu-ray playback program that could compete with PowerDVD and WinDVD, Leawo Blu-ray player integrates the super decrypting tech making it successfully play any commercial Blu-ray releases from different regions. With superior image quality and soundtrack, this Blu-ray player software makes the Blu-ray movie enjoyment at home just as exciting as going to a movie theater.



Actually the features of this Blu-ray player software are more than above mentioned. It could even perform as a lifelong free DVD player to play DVD from different regions, plus act as a forever free video player to play back up to 1080p video with quality lossless. It also adds the support of top-notch DTS5.1 technology to deliver users excellent cinematic and superior soundtrack enjoyment. Many media fans are deeply impressed with its simple to use and neat interface, which offers them the easiest navigation to various controlling buttons. Well, since such a perfect Blu-ray media player program is nearly at hand, interests have been sparked? Want to get a free one right now? Keep reading to know how to seize the best Blu-ray player software for free before the activity ending.



Leawo has announced that all media fans could get a free keycode for this Blu-ray playback software just via simple test and review on the activity homepage. So people who are eager to get a free Blu-ray player software could pay a visit to the beta test homepage and click the orange "Download and Test Now" button to download Leawo Blu-ray Player for testing, then spread reviews on the comment box. As the reviews have been submitted successfully, the free coupon code will be sent to the registration mail box in an instant. The process is quite simple to follow.



The Blu-ray player software beta test will draw to a close on May 10, 2013. And now only 5 days left for people to test, review and get a free coupon code for this highly acclaimed Blu-ray playback software originally valued $49.95. Cherish this rare opportunity!



Blu-ray player beta test is currently the hottest test activity held by Leawo Software. The event has already attracted 150,000 media fans to join in. For detailed info on this red-hot activity, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/blu-ray-player-beta/.