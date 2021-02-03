Last Call Healthcare Offers General and Specialist Healthcare Staffing Solutions to Medical Facilities Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Last Call Healthcare, a specialist recruitment agency, supply well trained and experienced healthcare staff to both private and NHS care organisations across the UK. They are expert consultants that have access to the finest talent and opportunities within the industry. The agency specialises in the provision of permanent recruitment solutions that span across all levels of seniority throughout the healthcare sector. With a proactive approach and a comprehensive library of resources, the company uses exhaustive search campaigns to ensure that there is no stone left unturned when recruiting for their clients.



Understanding the importance of getting the right person for the job, the agency helps organisations hire the best candidates for their jobs. The agency can help businesses recruit candidates for a variety of specialisms including accident & emergency, doctors, chemotherapy, healthcare assistants, intensive care, midwifery, neonatal, occupational therapy and many more. Medical facilities looking to hire highly qualified candidates can fill out a questionnaire on Last Call Healthcare's website.



Last Call Healthcare is one of the most sought after medical recruitment agencies in the UK. The recruitment consultants at the agency combine their knowledge and expertise to provide their clients with high-quality recruitment at competitive prices. The organisation has a pool of experienced recruiters who work in close coordination with the clients to design the most appropriate solution for them.



When asked about their recruitment services for medical facilities, a representative from the company stated, "With a large roster of expertly trained Doctors, Nurses and Support Healthcare Staff available 24/7 365 days a year, Last Call Healthcare are the best solution to your staffing needs. Providing exceptional people has always been our goal. Our team of consultants have years of experience working in the sector - and we pride ourselves on supplying highly trained staff at short notice all across the UK."



About Last Call Healthcare

Last Call Healthcare is a nationwide supplier of general and specialist healthcare staffing solutions. With years of experience in the healthcare sector, they excel at providing well trained and effective staff to both private and NHS care organisations. Last Call Healthcare can help medical facilities with the solution they need, no matter the requirements. Their extensive knowledge of the healthcare market, coupled with professional service, means that clients have peace of mind when choosing Last Call Healthcare as agency of choice for various health facilities.



For more information, please visit: https://www.lastcallhealthcare.com/



Ensign House, Admirals Way, Canary Wharf, London E14 9XQ, GB

Phone no.: 02072343350